To determine the number of a specific electron within an electron orbital diagram, we utilize the Aufbau principle, which guides the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals. In this case, the electron configuration is represented as 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.

We begin by numbering the electrons sequentially, starting from the lowest energy level. The filling order is as follows:

1. For the 1s orbital, we have two electrons: one spin-up (↑) and one spin-down (↓), numbered as 1 and 2.

2. Moving to the 2s orbital, we again fill with two electrons: 3 (↑) and 4 (↓).

3. The 2p orbitals consist of three degenerate orbitals. According to Hund's rule, we first fill each orbital with one electron before pairing them. Thus, we fill them as follows: 5 (↑), 6 (↑), 7 (↑), and then pair them: 8 (↓), 9 (↓), 10 (↓).

4. Next, we fill the 3s orbital with two electrons: 11 (↑) and 12 (↓).

5. Finally, for the 3p orbitals, we again follow Hund's rule. We fill them as: 13 (↑), 14 (↑), 15 (↑), and then pair them: 16 (↓).

In this configuration, the electron we are focusing on is the 14th electron, which is located in the 3p orbital. Understanding this numbering system is crucial as it lays the groundwork for connecting electrons to their respective quantum numbers, which describe their energy levels, angular momentum, and spin.