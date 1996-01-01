Osmosis Concept 3

Now the direction of solving flow depends on tennis. City tennis City is just the relative concentration of Saul Utes dissolved in the solutions. And with Tennis city, we have the discussion of different types of solutions. We have HIPPA, tonic, isotonic and hyper tonic solutions. Now hear this all has to do with the solid concentration and osmotic pressure relative each of these solutions in a hippo tonic solution. We have lower soil concentration and lower osmotic pressure in isotonic solutions. They are the same. They're equal. One important thing to remember here that intravenous solutions must be isotonic to bond the fluids, such as blood plasma and tissue fluids. Later on, we'll see why that's important. Hyper Tonic would have higher salt concentrations and osmotic pressure relative to bodily fluids. So now let's take a look at hip, a tonic and hyper tonic solutions as well as isotonic solutions. So first, let's discuss them in terms of solid concentration outside the cell. If you're in a hypo tonic environment, that means outside of you we'd have low or lower saw you concentrations. If I am a bodily fluid and outside is isotonic relative to myself, then there would be equal. So you concentrations both outside and inside of me. Yeah, In a hyper tonic environment outside of me, there's higher salt concentration. Now, what effect does this have? Well, osmotic pressure, we're gonna say osmotic pressure outside the cell. We're going to say, since outside is a lower, solid concentration, we'd have a lower osmotic pressure and isotonic solutions. Equal solid concentration means that we're gonna have equal pressure inside and out, and then in a hyper tonic solution, because hyper tonic, that means outside is going to have higher osmotic pressure. All right, now, what effect does this have on red blood cells? All right, so we're gonna say for red blood cells in a hip, a tonic environment, I take a red blood cell and I put it in a hip. A tonic environment outside the red blood cells is less concentrated, which means on the inside of the red blood cell is more concentrated. Remember, osmosis water rushes towards more concentrated, which in this case, is inside the red blood cell. So water enters the cell and it causes Humala sis. So splitting of the red blood cell. That's because the red blood cells going to swell and then burst from all the excess water coming in. Let's say I take a red blood cell and I put it in an isotonic environment. So the concentration inside the red blood cell and outside the red blood cells are the same. So water is going to enter and exit the cell at this equal rate. So it's going to be no net movement of water, and the red blood cell will be fine. Finally, if we take a red blood, someone put it in a hyper tonic environment or outside of it is more concentrated, while osmosis says that water's gonna rush to dissolve it, right to try to dilute it. So water is gonna rush out of the red blood cell to try to dilute the hyper atomic environment. So water is going to exit the cell, and this causes Cree Nation, so basically, the cell dehydrates and shrivels. Now, a good way to remember these different types of environments is hypo tonic environment. Hypo Hippo hippos drink too much water and swells like a cell. So if you have a red blood cell into hypo tonic environment, think of hippo hippos, drink too much water they swell and even more so they could burst. In a hyper tonic environment, you have hyper kid playing outside. It's dehydrated, like a cell. So red blood cell in a hyper tonic environment, you will get dehydrated because water is going to rush out of it. So just keep this in mind when comparing two different types of solutions that exist so hyper tonic, isotonic and hip a tonic solutions.

