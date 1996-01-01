Osmosis Concept 1

now, before we can truly talk about osmosis, realize it first deals what we call a semi permeable membrane. Now osmosis itself is the net movement of a solvent. Usually water across a semi permeable membrane. This semi permeable membrane is the material all insolvent and other small molecules to pass across. This is important because some membranes around living cells, so those in our bodies are semi permeable. This is important because it prevents salutes from passing through ones that it deems not beneficial to the cell itself and also salutes. The salute can be ions or large molecules here. If we take a look at this funny illustration, this represents a semi permeable membrane, whereas some ions can pass through freely because they need the criteria for the cell membrane and others they can't they can't pass through. So think of the semi permeable membrane as kind of like a gatekeeper that prevents certain salutes from getting through. Water itself is involved in the passing through the semi permeable membrane, though, so keep that in mind. When we're talking first about osmosis, we have to take a look at the semi permeable membrane. Now click on the next video, and let's see how osmosis connects to a new idea. Pressure

