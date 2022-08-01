Osmosis Example 1

here, osmosis is best defined as the movement of Remember osmosis. Osmosis is the movement of a solvent across the semi permeable membrane. Our solvent typically is water, so it's a movement of water molecules. So that means being sear out and let's see across the semi permeable membrane into a region of low salt concentration. No, not low high. Because of that, they can't be the answer. Therefore, D's a correct one, where water molecules move across the cell membrane into a region of high solute concentration. So here option D would be the correct answer.

