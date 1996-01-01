Understand the definitions: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed ratios; a mixture is a physical combination of two or more substances that are not chemically bonded.
Identify titanium on the periodic table: Titanium is listed as a chemical element with the symbol Ti and atomic number 22, meaning it consists of only one type of atom.
Since titanium is made up of only one kind of atom and is not chemically combined with other elements, it fits the definition of an element.
It is not a compound because it does not consist of multiple elements chemically bonded together.
It is not a mixture because it is not a physical blend of different substances; it is a pure substance.
