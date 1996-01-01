Which of the following best describes salad dressing in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Homogeneous mixture (solution)
B
Heterogeneous mixture (suspension)
C
Pure substance
D
Colloid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of matter into pure substances and mixtures. Pure substances have a uniform and definite composition, while mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined.
Step 2: Recognize that mixtures can be further classified as homogeneous or heterogeneous. Homogeneous mixtures (solutions) have a uniform composition throughout, while heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different parts or phases.
Step 3: Identify the types of heterogeneous mixtures: suspensions and colloids. Suspensions have larger particles that can settle out over time, while colloids have smaller particles that remain dispersed and do not settle.
Step 4: Consider the nature of salad dressing. Many salad dressings contain oil and vinegar, which do not mix uniformly and form separate layers or droplets, indicating visible differences in composition.
Step 5: Conclude that because salad dressing shows distinct phases and particles that can separate, it is best classified as a heterogeneous mixture, specifically a suspension.
