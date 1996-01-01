Which of the following best describes copper (Cu)?
A
Copper is a pure substance because it consists of only one type of element.
B
Copper is a compound because it is made up of two or more elements chemically combined.
C
Copper is a solution because it is evenly mixed at the molecular level.
D
Copper is a mixture because it contains more than one type of atom.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms involved: a pure substance is made of only one type of particle (element or compound), a compound consists of two or more elements chemically combined, a solution is a homogeneous mixture at the molecular level, and a mixture contains two or more different substances physically combined.
Step 2: Identify what copper (Cu) is chemically: copper is an element, meaning it consists of only one type of atom.
Step 3: Since copper consists of only one type of atom, it cannot be a compound, which requires two or more different elements chemically bonded.
Step 4: Copper is not a solution because it is not a mixture of substances dissolved at the molecular level; it is a single element.
Step 5: Copper is not a mixture because it does not contain more than one type of atom; it is a pure substance made of only copper atoms.
