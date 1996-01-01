Which of the following best describes carbon dioxide (CO_2)?
A
A pure substance, specifically a compound
B
A pure substance, specifically an element
C
A heterogeneous mixture
D
A mixture of elements
Understand the definitions: A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, and it can be either an element or a compound. An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound consists of two or more different atoms chemically bonded together.
Identify the composition of carbon dioxide (CO_2): It contains one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms chemically bonded, which means it is made of more than one type of atom.
Determine if CO_2 is a mixture or pure substance: Since the atoms in CO_2 are chemically bonded in a fixed ratio, it is not a mixture. Mixtures contain physically combined substances without fixed ratios.
Classify CO_2 based on the above: Because CO_2 is a pure substance made of different atoms chemically bonded, it is classified as a compound.
Conclude that the best description of CO_2 is 'A pure substance, specifically a compound.'
