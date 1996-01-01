Which statement best describes the difference between a meteor and a meteorite?
A
A meteor is the streak of light produced when a meteoroid enters Earth's atmosphere, while a meteorite is a fragment that survives and lands on Earth's surface.
B
A meteor is a small planet, while a meteorite is a large asteroid.
C
A meteor is a gaseous cloud in space, while a meteorite is a solid piece of ice.
D
A meteor is a type of rock found only in space, while a meteorite is a type of rock found only on the Moon.
Step 1: Understand the terminology related to space objects entering Earth's atmosphere. A meteoroid is a small rocky or metallic body traveling through space.
Step 2: When a meteoroid enters Earth's atmosphere and burns up due to friction with air, it produces a visible streak of light called a meteor (often referred to as a 'shooting star').
Step 3: If any part of the meteoroid survives its passage through the atmosphere and lands on Earth's surface, that surviving fragment is called a meteorite.
Step 4: Differentiate between the terms by focusing on their physical state and location: a meteor is the luminous phenomenon in the atmosphere, while a meteorite is the solid object found on the ground.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the given statements and identify the one that correctly describes the difference between a meteor and a meteorite.
