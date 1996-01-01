Which of the following combinations would most likely result in a heterogeneous mixture?
A
Air
B
Salt and water
C
Ethanol and water
D
Sand and water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases.
Step 2: Analyze each option: Air is a homogeneous mixture because gases mix uniformly; salt and water form a homogeneous solution when salt dissolves; ethanol and water are completely miscible, forming a homogeneous mixture.
Step 3: Consider sand and water: sand does not dissolve in water and remains as separate particles, making the mixture visibly non-uniform.
Step 4: Conclude that the mixture of sand and water is heterogeneous because the sand particles remain distinct and do not dissolve or mix uniformly with water.
Step 5: Therefore, the combination of sand and water most likely results in a heterogeneous mixture.
