Which of the following best describes a compound, and which pair of substances are examples of compounds?
A
A compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined; examples include H2O and NaCl.
B
A compound is a mixture of two or more substances physically blended; examples include air and brass.
C
A compound is a heterogeneous mixture; examples include sand and water.
D
A compound is a single element in its pure form; examples include O2 and Fe.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a compound in chemistry. A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically combined in fixed proportions.
Step 2: Differentiate compounds from mixtures. Mixtures are physical blends of substances that can be separated by physical means, whereas compounds involve chemical bonds between elements.
Step 3: Identify examples of compounds by looking for substances composed of two or more elements chemically bonded. For example, H2O (water) consists of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded, and NaCl (table salt) consists of sodium and chlorine atoms chemically bonded.
Step 4: Recognize that substances like air and brass are mixtures, not compounds, because their components are physically blended and not chemically bonded.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined, with examples such as H2O and NaCl.
