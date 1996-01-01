Which of the following best describes chocolate chip ice cream?
A
It is an element.
B
It is a heterogeneous mixture.
C
It is a homogeneous mixture.
D
It is a pure substance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a pure substance can be either an element or a compound with a fixed composition; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases.
Consider the composition of chocolate chip ice cream: it contains ice cream (a mixture of ingredients) and chocolate chips, which are distinct solid pieces dispersed in the ice cream.
Since you can see and separate the chocolate chips from the ice cream, the mixture is not uniform throughout, which rules out it being a homogeneous mixture or a pure substance.
Because chocolate chip ice cream contains more than one type of substance physically combined without chemical bonding, and the components are not uniformly distributed, it fits the definition of a heterogeneous mixture.
Therefore, the best description of chocolate chip ice cream is that it is a heterogeneous mixture.
