Which of the following best describes a dog in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Compound
B
Element
C
Mixture
D
Solution
1
Recall the basic classifications of matter: elements, compounds, and mixtures. Elements consist of only one type of atom, compounds are substances made of two or more elements chemically bonded, and mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined without chemical bonding.
Consider what a dog is made of: a dog is composed of many different substances such as water, proteins, fats, minerals, and other molecules, all physically combined but not chemically bonded into a single substance.
Since a dog contains multiple substances that retain their own chemical identities and are not chemically bonded into a single compound, it cannot be classified as an element or a compound.
Therefore, a dog is best described as a mixture because it is a physical combination of many different substances.
Summarize that mixtures can be heterogeneous or homogeneous, and a dog is a complex heterogeneous mixture of various biological molecules and materials.
