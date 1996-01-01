Brass is a combination of a number of elements, and its exact composition can vary. Based on this information, brass is best classified as which of the following?
A
A pure substance
B
An element
C
A compound
D
A mixture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, where each retains its own properties.
Recognize that brass is made by combining copper and zinc, which are elements, but they are not chemically bonded in a fixed ratio; instead, they are physically mixed.
Since the composition of brass can vary and it is not a single pure substance with a fixed chemical formula, it does not fit the definition of a compound or an element.
Therefore, brass is best classified as a mixture because it is a physical combination of different elements without a fixed composition.
Conclude that the correct classification of brass is a mixture, as it retains the properties of its constituent elements and its composition can vary.
