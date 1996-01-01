Water is an example of which of the following types of matter?
A
A mixture and an element
B
An element
C
A pure substance and a compound
D
A heterogeneous mixture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined and can be homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Recognize that water (H\_2O) consists of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio, which means it is not a mixture but a pure substance.
Since water is made of two different elements chemically combined, it is classified as a compound rather than an element or a mixture.
Therefore, water fits the category of a pure substance and a compound because it has a definite chemical composition and distinct properties.
Conclude that the correct classification of water is 'a pure substance and a compound,' distinguishing it from mixtures and elements.
