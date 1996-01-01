Which of the following best distinguishes a substance from a mixture?
A
A substance is always a liquid, while a mixture is always a solid.
B
A substance can be separated into its components by physical means, while a mixture cannot.
C
A mixture always consists of elements, while a substance always consists of compounds.
D
A substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more components that can vary in proportion.
Understand the definition of a substance: A substance has a fixed, uniform composition and distinct chemical properties throughout. It can be either an element or a compound.
Understand the definition of a mixture: A mixture contains two or more different substances physically combined, and its composition can vary. The components retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means.
Analyze the options given: The first three options contain incorrect or misleading statements about states of matter, separation methods, or composition types.
Focus on the key distinguishing feature: A substance has a fixed composition and consistent properties, whereas a mixture's composition can vary and it contains multiple components.
Conclude that the best distinguishing characteristic is that a substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more components that can vary in proportion.
