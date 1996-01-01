Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition with visibly different parts.
Consider the composition of dirt: Dirt consists of various substances such as soil particles, organic matter, minerals, and sometimes small rocks or debris, which are physically combined but not chemically bonded.
Analyze the uniformity of dirt: Since the components of dirt are not evenly distributed and you can often see or separate different parts, it does not have a uniform composition throughout.
Compare dirt to the definitions: Because dirt is made up of different substances physically mixed and not chemically combined, and its composition is not uniform, it fits the description of a heterogeneous mixture.
Conclude that dirt is best classified as a heterogeneous mixture based on its physical composition and non-uniformity.
