Hi everyone for this problem. It reads commercial bleach contains sodium hypochlorite which acts as the bleaching agent active ingredient, the concentration of sodium hypochlorite and bleaching solutions can be determined by redox titillation. Name this compound by analogy to sodium hypochlorite, a corresponding compound containing chlorine instead of bro. Mean? Okay, so we need to name this compound following the same analogy for sodium hypochlorite. Alright, so let's go ahead and write out our sodium hypochlorite a chemical formula and its name here is sodium hippo chloride. And we want to name this compound by the same analogy. So let's take a look at some key pieces here. So we see that we have the name sodium here. Alright, so that means this is going to stay the same. So we have sodium and another element that we have here is let's do it in a different color. We have the chlorine here. But over here we have bro mean. Alright, so we need to replace chlor with bro. Okay, so we have two other pieces of information. So we have this hypo here and we also have this right here. So the prefix hypo is used to indicate the very lowest oxidation state and the suffix ite is used for the ion that has the smallest number of oxygen atoms. So that's why we have hypo and right here. So essentially all we're replacing here is the chlor Oh or the chlor with bro. Okay, broom. So let's go ahead and do that. So by replacing it we're going to still keep the hypo and the ICT. So we have high bow and then we have bro might. Okay, so this is going to be the name of this compound following the same analogy. So it is going to be sodium hipAA bro. Might. Alright, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

