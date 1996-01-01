Hey everyone, we're told that a certain land produces light with a wavelength of nm. They want us to determine the color of this light. To answer this question, let's go ahead and pull up our electromagnetic spectrum, specifically our visible spectrum. As we can see right here at around 546 nm we have a light that is the color green. So this is going to be our answer. I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

