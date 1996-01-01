Hey everyone here, it says identify each of these ions as para magnetic or diet magnetic. Remember para magnetic means we have at least one unpaid electron within any given orbital diet, magnetic means we have no Owen paired electrons in any given orbital. So to figure this out, we look at their neutral forms first. So here we're dealing with copper, zinc, chromium and manganese. So here We're going to say that copper has an atomic number of 29 zinc, it's 30 Chromium is And Manganese is 25. Now remember that copper and chromium are exceptions to our electron configurations Here. Copper is argon four S 13 D 10. Chromium is argon four S 13 D five, zinc is argon for us to three d 10, And Manganese is Argon four S 2, three D 5. So if we look at their charge forms, that means we're losing electrons. The electrons we first lose come from the highest shell, which in all their cases is the fourth shell. So we'd lose four electrons before anything else. So copper two plus ion means we lose two electrons. So we have argon, the one electron from four S is gone and we'd lose one from three D 10 giving us three D nine. Krypton, I'm not krypton, zinc two plus would be argon and then we have three D 10. We've lost both the four S electrons. Chromium plus one. We lose the one forest electron. We have and be left with three D 5 And then I'm agonies to plus would also be Argon three D 5. Now, remember when we talk about D orbital's there's five of them. So here if we have five of them. So for copper two plus ion we have nine electrons up up up up up 6789, leaving us with one impaired electron. So copper two plus on would be para magnetic For Zinc. three d. is completely filled. So there are 10 electrons involved. It's completely failed. So it would be dia magnetic and then chromium one ion and manganese to ion. They're both are gone three D five. So they'd both be the same in both. We have five unpaid electron. So they're both going to be para magnetic. So out of the four options given only zinc two plus ion would be dia magnetic and the others would be para magnetic.

Hide transcripts