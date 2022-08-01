Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number

when it comes to the relationship of the quantum number l and a sub shell, we say that the shell of an atom can be further divided into sub shelves, also sometimes called sub levels. With each one assigned a variable letter, we're gonna say the value for the angular momentum quantum number l can determine this sub shell letter. So here, if we look, we have values for L as 012 and three when l equals zero, the sub shawl letter is s When al equals one, then it's p when l equals to its d And when l equals three, it's f So just remember, if you know the l value, you know the sub shell letter. If you know the sub shell letter, then you know what your L value will be. Okay, so just remember the order in terms off each of these sub shell letters and a number associated with them

Hide transcripts