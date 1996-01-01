Stars do not all have the same temperature. The color of light
emitted by stars is characteristic of the light emitted by hot
objects. Telescopic photos of three stars are shown below:
(i) the Sun, which is classified as a yellow star, (ii) Rigel, in the
constellation Orion, which is classified as a blue-white star, and
(iii) Betelgeuse, also in Orion, which is classified as a red star.
(a) Place these three stars in order of increasing temperature.
(i) sun
(ii) Rigel
(iii) Betelguese
