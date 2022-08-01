Valence Electrons of Elements

now with transition metals were going to say the number of Valence electrons equals their outermost s orbital electrons, plus their deep orbital electrons. And here remember your transition Metal elements are known as your group B elements, so we know there's three b all the way to one Be all the way to eight b, but you don't look at that to determine the number of valence electrons. Let's take a look here. I've listed the outermost s orbital's and a deep orbital electrons for each of the transition metals. If we look at them, this is two plus one, which is three, two plus two, which is four, and it goes on and on. And then when we get to zinc, we see that it is two plus 10, which is 12. Remember, besides classified transition metals is Group B elements. If you look at a full, out electric periodic table that we did in later in earlier chapters, you'll see that these groups also have another set of numbers for their group identity. This would be Group three Group 10, 11 and 12. Remember our main group elements groups one a to eight a. But they also have another set of numbers that describe them. Group won a Group one group, Two Ways group, too. Group Three A is group 13 all the way to group 18 for Group eight A. OK, so just remember, if you're looking at the full out periodic table that I talked about in earlier chapters, you know that the transition metals are also represented as groups 3 to 12 and that new group number designation is also equal to the number of valence electrons. So just remember you could do with long way where you give the electron configurations of each transition metal and look at the number of total s and the electrons. Or you can just remember that the transition metals are represented as groups 3 to 12.

Hide transcripts