Hi everyone today. We have a question for the following are water soluble compounds, identify which one does not conduct any current in the negative solution. So it does not conduct any current which means not eye on it. So first we have potassium the mid and this is gonna break up into potassium and our mid here. So that is incorrect. We're gonna skip beef for now. And then we have Hydrofluoric acid which makes it ionic because it'll disassociate into our hydrogen, our flooring. So it is not C. And then we have potassium hydroxide. It'll break to our potassium and hydroxide so it's not me. And then we have phosphoric acid, it'll break up into hydrogen and phosphorus. So it is not E. Either. So that leaves B. Galactus. It is not an ionic compound. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts