Hey everyone in this example we need to give the name of our compound F. E. S. 04. So we're going to analyze this atom by atom beginning with our F. E. Here. We want to recall that S. E. Is going to be according to our periodic table a metal. And that is due to the fact that it's in the transition metal section of our periodic table. And so this is referring to our compounds iron. So we do know that because it's in the transition middle section it can have multiple charges. So we're going to have to analyze our second compound to figure out the charge of this iron. Our second compound here we're sorry our second adam here is a sulfur bonded to an oxygen atom. We want to recognize that this is actually a poly atomic ion which we should recall as S. 042 minus for sulfate. And so We would recall that this poly atomic ion of course has this two minus charge that I wrote in here. So because we have a two minus charge on our sulfate an ion. But as a whole are compound is neutral. This means that our charge on iron had to be something to cancel out this -2. And so we would say that our charge for iron is going to be therefore F. E two plus to neutralize The -2 charge on selfie. And so overall we can name our iron now because we know that it should be iron with a roman numeral two Corresponding to its two plus charge. And so we have iron too. And then our name of our anti on here selfie. So this is actually going to be the answer to the name of our given compound FES 04, which is iron to sulfate. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.

