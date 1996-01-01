Hi everyone today, I have a question asking us to classify the following a strong electrolyte, weak electrolyte or non electrolyte. So first we have acetic acid, which is a weak acid and therefore a weak electrolyte. Next we have hydrochloric acid, which is a strong acid and therefore a strong electrolyte. And lastly we have iron bromide ionic compound, which makes it a strong electrolyte as well. And these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts