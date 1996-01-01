Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Classify each of the following substances as a nonelectrolyte, weak electrolyte, or strong electrolyte in water: (a) HF

Relevant Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Hi everyone today, I have a question asking us to classify the following a strong electrolyte, weak electrolyte or non electrolyte. So first we have acetic acid, which is a weak acid and therefore a weak electrolyte. Next we have hydrochloric acid, which is a strong acid and therefore a strong electrolyte. And lastly we have iron bromide ionic compound, which makes it a strong electrolyte as well. And these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.