General Chemistry10. Periodic Properties of the ElementsParamagnetism and Diamagnetism
Problem 104a
In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (c) What do you think would happen if the beam of hydrogen atoms were replaced with a beam of helium atoms? Why?

