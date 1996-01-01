- 1. Intro to General Chemistry(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms & Elements(0)
- The Atom(0)
- Subatomic Particles(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions(0)
- Atomic Mass(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases(0)
- Periodic Table: Charges(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- Mole Concept(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Law of Multiple Proportions(0)
- Millikan Oil Drop Experiment(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 3. Chemical Reactions(0)
- Empirical Formula(0)
- Molecular Formula(0)
- Combustion Analysis(0)
- Combustion Apparatus(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Molecular Compounds(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations(0)
- Stoichiometry(0)
- Limiting Reagent(0)
- Percent Yield(0)
- Mass Percent(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- 4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- 5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Electrolytes(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Activity Series(0)
- 7. Gases(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Mole Fraction of Gases(0)
- Partial Pressure(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Density(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Effusion(0)
- Root Mean Square Speed(0)
- Kinetic Energy of Gases(0)
- Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution(0)
- Velocity Distributions(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- Van der Waals Equation(0)
- 8. Thermochemistry(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- Kinetic & Potential Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Internal Energy(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Constant-Pressure Calorimetry(0)
- Constant-Volume Calorimetry(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Formation Equations(0)
- Enthalpy of Formation(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- 9. Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency(0)
- Speed of Light(0)
- The Energy of Light(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum(0)
- Photoelectric Effect(0)
- De Broglie Wavelength(0)
- Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle(0)
- Bohr Model(0)
- Emission Spectrum(0)
- Bohr Equation(0)
- Introduction to Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Nodes(0)
- 10. Periodic Properties of the Elements(0)
- The Electron Configuration(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configurations: Exceptions(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Ions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy(0)
- Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electronegativity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge(0)
- Periodic Trend: Cumulative(0)
- 11. Bonding & Molecular Structure(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols(0)
- Chemical Bonds(0)
- Dipole Moment(0)
- Octet Rule(0)
- Formal Charge(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Acids(0)
- Resonance Structures(0)
- Average Bond Order(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Coulomb's Law(0)
- Lattice Energy(0)
- Born Haber Cycle(0)
- 12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory(0)
- 13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molecular Polarity(0)
- Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Clausius-Clapeyron Equation(0)
- Phase Diagrams(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids(0)
- Crystalline Solids(0)
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- 14. Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molality(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Mole Fraction of Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Types of Aqueous Solutions(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)(0)
- 15. Chemical Kinetics(0)
- 16. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 17. Acid and Base Equilibrium(0)
- Acids Introduction(0)
- Bases Introduction(0)
- Binary Acids(0)
- Oxyacids(0)
- Bases(0)
- Amphoteric Species(0)
- Arrhenius Acids and Bases(0)
- Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases(0)
- Lewis Acids and Bases(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Ionic Salts(0)
- pH of Weak Acids(0)
- pH of Weak Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- 18. Aqueous Equilibrium(0)
- Intro to Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves(0)
- Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Acid-Base Indicators(0)
- Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid(0)
- Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers(0)
- Solubility Product Constant: Ksp(0)
- Ksp: Common Ion Effect(0)
- Precipitation: Ksp vs Q(0)
- Selective Precipitation(0)
- Complex Ions: Formation Constant(0)
- 19. Chemical Thermodynamics(0)
- 20. Electrochemistry(0)
- 21. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- Intro to Radioactivity(0)
- Alpha Decay(0)
- Beta Decay(0)
- Gamma Emission(0)
- Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Neutron to Proton Ratio(0)
- Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission(0)
- Band of Stability: Beta Decay(0)
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Band of Stability: Overview(0)
- Measuring Radioactivity(0)
- Rate of Radioactive Decay(0)
- Radioactive Half-Life(0)
- Mass Defect(0)
- Nuclear Binding Energy(0)
- 22. Organic Chemistry(0)
- Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- Structural Formula(0)
- Condensed Formula(0)
- Skeletal Formula(0)
- Spatial Orientation of Bonds(0)
- Intro to Hydrocarbons(0)
- Isomers(0)
- Chirality(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- Naming Alkanes(0)
- The Alkyl Groups(0)
- Naming Alkanes with Substituents(0)
- Naming Cyclic Alkanes(0)
- Naming Other Substituents(0)
- Naming Alcohols(0)
- Naming Alkenes(0)
- Naming Alkynes(0)
- Naming Ketones(0)
- Naming Aldehydes(0)
- Naming Carboxylic Acids(0)
- Naming Esters(0)
- Naming Ethers(0)
- Naming Amines(0)
- Naming Benzene(0)
- Alkane Reactions(0)
- Intro to Addition Reactions(0)
- Halogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrohalogenation Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions(0)
- Intro to Redox Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions(0)
- Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions(0)
- Ester Reactions: Esterification(0)
- Ester Reactions: Saponification(0)
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions(0)
- Amine Reactions(0)
- Amide Formation(0)
- Benzene Reactions(0)
- 23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals(0)
- Main Group Elements: Bonding Types(0)
- Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points(0)
- Main Group Elements: Density(0)
- Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends(0)
- The Electron Configuration Review(0)
- Periodic Table Charges Review(0)
- Hydrogen Isotopes(0)
- Hydrogen Compounds(0)
- Production of Hydrogen(0)
- Group 1A and 2A Reactions(0)
- Boron Family Reactions(0)
- Boron Family: Borane(0)
- Borane Reactions(0)
- Nitrogen Family Reactions(0)
- Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides(0)
- Oxide Reactions(0)
- Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions(0)
- Noble Gas Compounds(0)
- 24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds(0)
- Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- Ligands(0)
- Complex Ions(0)
- Coordination Complexes(0)
- Classification of Ligands(0)
- Coordination Numbers & Geometry(0)
- Naming Coordination Compounds(0)
- Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds(0)
- Isomerism in Coordination Complexes(0)
- Orientations of D Orbitals(0)
- Intro to Crystal Field Theory(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory Summary(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions(0)
- Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes(0)
Limiting Reagent: Videos & Practice Problems
Limiting Reagent Practice Problems
Identify the limiting reactant given 3.25 mol K and 5.50 mol Cl2 as initial reactants for the reaction:
2 K(s) + Cl2(g) → 2 KCl(s)
Cu2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Cu (s) + 3 CO2 (g)
At the beginning of the reaction there are 34.67 g Cu2O3 and 9.87 g CO. Calculate the amount in grams of excess reactant that remains after the reaction has come to completion.
The limiting reactant is H2 (since it is completely consumed) and O2 is, therefore, the excess reactant.
The amount of formed product, H2O, depends on the limiting reactant.
How many moles ofH2O would have been produced if H2 is doubled.
Consider 5.15 mol of aluminum metal is reacting 4.29 mol of oxygen. Calculate the aluminum oxide formed.
The reaction below shows the formation of ammonia:
N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH 3
The amount of NH3 that will be formed if 5.24 moles of N2 and 10.48 moles of H2 are allowed to react is called ______.
The excess reactant cannot be used to calculate the theoretical yield of a reaction because
The reaction of magnesium metal burning in produces magnesium oxide (MgO) and magnesium nitride. When magnesium nitride is combined reacted with water it produces magnesium oxide and ammonia gas.
Another way to form magnesium nitride is by reacting magnesium metal with ammonia at high temperatures.
Identify the balanced reaction and identify the limiting reactant if 7.73 g Mg ribbon reacts with 2.79 g NH3 (g)
Given the following reaction below:
4A + 3B + 6C →D
Identify the limiting reactant if 7 moles of A react with 2 moles of B and 3 moles of C
The reaction below shows the formation of ammonia:
N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH 3
Identify the limiting reactant and the number of moles of the excess reactant if 25.24 moles of N2 and 50.48 moles of H2 are allowed to react.
Calculate the mass of sodium carbonate remaining if 5.72 g of sodium carbonate is reacted with 8.17 g of silver nitrate producing solid silver carbonate and aqueous sodium nitrate
Consider the reaction below:
N2 (g) + 3H2 (g) → 2NH3 (g)
Calculate the moles of ammonia produced, moles of H2 remaining, moles of N2 remaining, and identify the limiting reactant given that 0.283 mol of N2 and 0.911 mol of H2 are allowed to react.
Consider the following reaction:
AgNO3 (aq) + KCl (aq) → KNO3 (aq) + AgCl (s)
Calculate the theoretical yield of AgCl (MM = 143.3 g/mol) if 0.78 mol of AgNO3 and 0.39 moles of KCI are allowed to react.
The burning efficiency of certain gasoline is the relationship between the burning efficiency of the gasoline and octane. The combustion of octane (C8H18) is its reaction with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water.
Consider the unbalanced equation is shown below:
C8H18 (g) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
Calculate the moles of water produced and the amount of octane left in the reaction of 0.45 mol of octane and 1.27 mol of oxygen.
Consider the balanced reaction below:
4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 Al2O3(s)
Calculate the mass of Al2O3 that forms when 128.7 g of Al and 183.55 g of O2 react.
The reaction between chlorine (Cl2) and oxygen gas (O2) produces dichlorine trioxide (Cl2O3). The illustration below shows a mixture ofCl2 and O2. The chlorine atoms are represented by green spheres while the oxygen atom is represented by red spheres. Identify if there are any reactant molecules left, give the identity of the molecule, and determine how many molecules are left.
The mixture of sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) and acetic acid (CH3COOH) produces bubbles according to the following equation:
NaHCO3(s) + CH3COOH(aq) → CO2(g) + H2O(l) + NaCH3COO(aq)
Determine the limiting reactant if 1.50 g of NaHCO3 and 1.50 g of CH3COOH were allowed to react.
Initial mixtures of reactants are depicted in each molecular diagram below for the following reaction:
CH4(g) + 2O2(g) → 2H2O(g) + CO2(g)
In the reaction mixture that produces the smallest amount of products, how many molecules of CO2 form?
Rubidium metal reacts with iodine gas as described in the following equation:
2Rb(s) + I2(g) → 2RbI(s)
Initially, the reaction mixture contains 45.2 g Rb and 92.3 g I2. How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the reaction has occurred completely?
Consider the following reaction:
2CuS(s) + 3O2(g) → 2CuO(s) + 2SO2(g)
Initially, the reaction mixture contains 3.0 mol CuS and 4.0 mol O2. How many moles of the excess reactant remains after the reaction has occurred completely?
Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g). A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?
Limestone (CaCO3) reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the equation CaCO3 + 2HCl → CaCl2 + H2O + CO2. If 1.00 mol of CO2 has a volume of 22.4 L under the reaction conditions, how many liters of gas can be formed by reaction of 2.35 g of CaCO3 with 2.35 g of HCl? Which reactant is limiting?
Calculate the theoretical yield of the product (in moles) for each initial amount of reactants.
3 Mn(s) + 2 O2(g) → Mn3O4(s)
b. 4 mol Mn, 7 mol O2
A nitrogen-filled balloon is ignited, and 2.75 g of nitrogen reacts with 8.79 g of oxygen. How many grams of nitrogen oxide form? (Assume that nitrogen oxide is the only product.)