To calculate the osmotic pressure of a solution containing zinc oxide, we use the formula for osmotic pressure, which is given by:

\(\Pi = I \times C \times R \times T\)

In this equation, \(\Pi\) represents the osmotic pressure, \(I\) is the van 't Hoff factor, \(C\) is the molarity of the solution, \(R\) is the ideal gas constant, and \(T\) is the temperature in Kelvin.

Zinc oxide (ZnO) is an ionic compound that dissociates into two ions: zinc ions (Zn2+) and oxide ions (O2-). Therefore, the van 't Hoff factor \(I\) for zinc oxide is 2.

Next, we need to calculate the molarity \(C\) of the solution. Molarity is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. First, we convert the volume of the solution from milliliters to liters:

15.1 mL = 0.0151 L

Now, we convert the mass of zinc oxide from milligrams to grams:

18.30 mg = 0.01830 g

To find the number of moles of zinc oxide, we use its molar mass. The molar mass of zinc oxide is approximately 81.38 g/mol. The number of moles \(n\) can be calculated as follows:

\(n = \frac{\text{mass (g)}}{\text{molar mass (g/mol)}} = \frac{0.01830 \, \text{g}}{81.38 \, \text{g/mol}} \approx 2.25 \times 10^{-4} \, \text{moles}\)

Now, we can calculate the molarity \(C\):

\(C = \frac{n}{\text{volume (L)}} = \frac{2.25 \times 10^{-4} \, \text{moles}}{0.0151 \, \text{L}} \approx 0.0149 \, \text{M}\)

Next, we convert the temperature from degrees Celsius to Kelvin:

\(T = 26 \, \text{°C} + 273.15 = 299.15 \, \text{K}\)

Now we can substitute all the values into the osmotic pressure formula:

\(\Pi = 2 \times 0.0149 \, \text{M} \times 0.0821 \, \text{L·atm/(K·mol)} \times 299.15 \, \text{K}\)

Calculating this gives:

\(\Pi \approx 0.731 \, \text{atm}\)

Thus, the osmotic pressure of the solution is approximately 0.731 atmospheres.