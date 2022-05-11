When measuring extremely dilute solution concentrations, the terms parts per million (ppm) and parts per billion (ppb) are used. These units can represent mass or volume. Ppm indicates the number of parts, in grams or milliliters, per one million parts, with one ppm being equivalent to one milligram per liter. The formula for ppm in terms of mass is:

grams of solutegrams of solution×106 For volume, it's milliliters of solute per milliliters of solution multiplied by 106. Similarly, ppb denotes the number of parts per one billion, with one ppb equal to one microgram per liter. The calculation for ppb in mass is:

grams of solutegrams of solution×109 and for volume, it's milliliters of solute per milliliters of solution times 109. These measurements are crucial for expressing concentrations in aqueous solutions when dealing with very low solute quantities.