Colligative properties describe how the addition of a solute to a pure solvent affects the solution's characteristics. When a solute is introduced, certain properties of the solvent change: boiling point and osmotic pressure increase, while freezing point and vapor pressure decrease. Understanding these changes is crucial for grasping the behavior of solutions.

The boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid's vapor pressure equals the atmospheric pressure, leading to a state of equilibrium between the liquid and gas phases. As solute is added, the boiling point elevates due to the disruption of the solvent's ability to vaporize, requiring a higher temperature to reach equilibrium.

In contrast, the freezing point is the temperature at which a solid and liquid coexist in equilibrium. When solute is added, the freezing point decreases, meaning the solution remains liquid at lower temperatures than the pure solvent. This phenomenon is known as freezing point depression.

Vapor pressure refers to the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid. The addition of solute lowers the vapor pressure of the solvent, as solute particles occupy space at the surface, reducing the number of solvent molecules that can escape into the vapor phase.

Lastly, osmotic pressure is the pressure required to stop the flow of solvent into a solution through a semipermeable membrane, driven by the movement of water from an area of low solute concentration to an area of high solute concentration. This process is essential in biological systems and various industrial applications.

In summary, the transition from a pure solvent to a solution through solute addition results in increased boiling point and osmotic pressure, while freezing point and vapor pressure decrease. These changes are fundamental to understanding solution behavior and are quantitatively described by specific mathematical relationships that will be explored further.