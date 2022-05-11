To calculate the molar mass of the compound \( \text{NH}_4\text{(SO}_4\text{)}_2 \), follow these systematic steps:

First, identify and count the number of each element in the compound. For the ammonium ion \( \text{NH}_4 \), there is 1 nitrogen (N) and 4 hydrogens (H). The subscript 2 outside the parentheses indicates that both nitrogen and hydrogen must be multiplied by 2, resulting in 2 nitrogens and 8 hydrogens. Next, for the sulfate ion \( \text{SO}_4 \), there is 1 sulfur (S) and 4 oxygens (O). Thus, the total counts are:

Nitrogen: 2

Hydrogen: 8

Sulfur: 1

Oxygen: 4

Next, refer to the periodic table to find the atomic masses of each element:

Nitrogen (N): 14.01 g/mol

Hydrogen (H): 1.008 g/mol

Sulfur (S): 32.07 g/mol

Oxygen (O): 16.00 g/mol

Now, multiply the number of each element by its atomic mass:

For Nitrogen: \( 2 \times 14.01 = 28.02 \, \text{g/mol} \)

For Hydrogen: \( 8 \times 1.008 = 8.064 \, \text{g/mol} \)

For Sulfur: \( 1 \times 32.07 = 32.07 \, \text{g/mol} \)

For Oxygen: \( 4 \times 16.00 = 64.00 \, \text{g/mol} \)

Finally, add these totals together to find the molar mass of the compound:

\[\text{Total Molar Mass} = 28.02 + 8.064 + 32.07 + 64.00 = 132.154 \, \text{g/mol}\]

Thus, the molar mass of \( \text{NH}_4\text{(SO}_4\text{)}_2 \) is approximately 132.15 g/mol. This method can be applied to determine the molar mass of any compound you encounter.