The law of conservation of mass, established by the French chemist Antoine Lavoisier in the 18th century, is a fundamental principle in chemistry stating that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Instead, matter changes form. In a typical chemical reaction, the substances present before the reaction occurs are known as reactants, while the substances formed after the reaction are called products. For example, in the reaction between hydrogen (H 2 ) and oxygen (O 2 ) to form water (H 2 O), H 2 and O 2 are the reactants, and H 2 O is the product.

According to Lavoisier's law, the total mass of the reactants must equal the total mass of the products. If we start with a combined mass of 100 grams of H 2 and O 2 , after the reaction, we should also have 100 grams of H 2 O. This principle emphasizes that all reactants are transformed into products without any loss of mass, reinforcing the idea that mass is conserved throughout the reaction process.

This concept is crucial for understanding stoichiometry, which involves calculating the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. By applying the law of conservation of mass, chemists can predict the amount of product that can be formed from given amounts of reactants, making it an essential tool in both theoretical and practical chemistry.