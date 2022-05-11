The law of multiple proportions, formulated by the English chemist John Dalton in 1804, is a fundamental principle in chemistry that states when two elements, A and B, combine to form different compounds, the masses of element B that combine with a fixed mass of element A can be expressed as a ratio of whole numbers. This concept is best understood through practical examples.

Consider the compounds nitrogen monoxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ). To illustrate how these compounds adhere to the law of multiple proportions, we can follow a systematic approach:

First, we need to determine the atomic masses of nitrogen and oxygen from the periodic table. Nitrogen has an atomic mass of approximately 14.01 grams per mole, while oxygen has an atomic mass of about 16 grams per mole.

Next, we calculate the total mass of each compound. For nitrogen monoxide (NO), which consists of one nitrogen atom and one oxygen atom, the total mass is:

Mass of NO = 14.01 g/mol (N) + 16.00 g/mol (O) = 30.01 g/mol

For nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ), which contains one nitrogen atom and two oxygen atoms, the total mass is:

Mass of NO 2 = 14.01 g/mol (N) + 2 × 16.00 g/mol (O) = 46.01 g/mol

Now, we can determine the mass ratios of oxygen to nitrogen for each compound. For NO, the mass ratio is:

Mass ratio (NO) = 16 g (O) / 14.01 g (N) ≈ 1.142

For NO 2 , the mass ratio is:

Mass ratio (NO 2 ) = 32 g (O) / 14.01 g (N) ≈ 2.284

To verify adherence to the law of multiple proportions, we take the ratio of the two mass ratios. We place the larger mass ratio on top and the smaller on the bottom:

Ratio = 2.284 / 1.142 ≈ 2