An atom is the fundamental building block of matter and represents the smallest unit of an element. It consists of four primary components, which are essential for understanding basic chemistry. The first component is the nucleus, which is located at the center of the atom. The nucleus contains two types of subatomic particles: protons and neutrons. Protons, represented by blue spheres, carry a positive charge, while neutrons, depicted as red spheres, have no charge. For example, in a given atom, there may be five protons and six neutrons within the nucleus.
Surrounding the nucleus are electrons, the smallest subatomic particles, illustrated as green spheres. Electrons carry a negative charge and move in orbits around the nucleus. This arrangement of protons and neutrons in the nucleus, along with the electrons orbiting around it, forms the complete structure of the atom. Understanding these four key parts—the nucleus, protons, neutrons, and electrons—is crucial as they lay the foundation for more advanced topics in chemistry, such as electron behavior and chemical bonding, which will be explored in subsequent lessons.