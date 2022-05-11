The internal energy of a system is a crucial concept in thermodynamics, represented by the formula:

\[\Delta E = Q + W\]

In this equation, ΔE denotes the change in internal energy, which can be measured in joules (J) or kilojoules (kJ). The variable Q represents heat, also expressed in joules or kilojoules, while W signifies work done on or by the system.

To calculate work, we utilize the formula:

\[W = -P \Delta V\]

Here, P stands for pressure measured in atmospheres (atm), and ΔV represents the change in volume in liters (L). It is essential to note that 1 liter-atmosphere is equivalent to 101.325 joules, which serves as a conversion factor when work is expressed in liters times atmospheres.

Additionally, the concept of enthalpy, denoted as ΔH, is closely related to heat and work. Enthalpy represents the total heat content of a system and is particularly significant during chemical reactions. At constant pressure, enthalpy can be equated to heat:

\[\Delta H = Q\]

This relationship indicates that under constant pressure conditions, the change in enthalpy is equal to the heat absorbed or released by the system. It is vital to memorize these formulas, especially for quizzes and exams, as they form the foundation of understanding energy changes in thermodynamic processes.