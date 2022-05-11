In thermodynamics, the internal energy of a system is a crucial concept that reflects the total energy contained within the system. When a reaction occurs at constant pressure, such as 20 atmospheres, and involves a volume change from 10 liters to 5 liters while releasing heat, we can calculate the change in internal energy using the formula:
ΔE = q + w
Here, ΔE represents the change in internal energy, q is the heat exchanged, and w is the work done on or by the system. In this scenario, the system releases 92.2 kilojoules of heat, which is expressed as:
q = -92.2 kJ
Since the system is doing work on the surroundings due to the volume compression, we need to calculate the work done. The work done can be calculated using the equation:
w = -PΔV
Where P is the pressure and ΔV is the change in volume. The change in volume is calculated as:
ΔV = V_final - V_initial = 5 L - 10 L = -5 L
Substituting the values, we find:
w = -20.0 atm × (-5 L) = 100 L·atm
To convert work from liters-atmospheres to kilojoules, we use the conversion factor:
1 L·atm = 101.325 J
Thus, we have:
w = 100 L·atm × 101.325 J/L·atm = 10132.5 J = 10.13 kJ
Now, substituting the values of q and w back into the internal energy equation gives:
ΔE = -92.2 kJ + 10.13 kJ = -82.07 kJ
This result indicates that the system has lost 82.07 kilojoules of energy during the process. Understanding this relationship between heat, work, and internal energy is fundamental in thermodynamics, as it helps predict how energy is transferred in chemical reactions and physical processes.