Polyatomic Ions

we now know the most common try oxides and tetra oxides. But what happens when we start messing around with the number of oxygen's they possess? Well, this is going to open up a whole new avenue of other policy, Tomic ions were going to say here, decreasing the number of oxygen's by one changes the ending to fight while keeping the overall charge the same. So up above We saw that a common tetroxide was sulfate. It's a tetroxide because it has four oxygen's and we knew that based on where it's located on the periodic table, it's charges to minus. Now in this form, it's ending. Is eight now going to decrease the number of oxygen's by just one? It becomes eso three. The overall charge stays the same. So it's two minus R eight ending now changes toe right, so s 03 to minus is solved. Fight. So right now, Yeah, So that is the difference in these poly atomic ions. So just remember, once we start manipulating the number of oxygen's, we can create a whole new Polly Atomic ion and a name associated with it. Now that we've seen this example, let's move on and look at some other Polly atomic ion

