Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to identify the electron geometry and molecular geometry for boron chloride. So we have boron in the middle and it is an exception to the octet rule three bonds make it neutral and we need to count our valence electrons. So we have boron which has three valence electrons. We have three chlorine which have seven, Which equals 21. For a total of 24. So now let's make our bonds and fill our octet. So we have bonded to three chlorine. So that uses six of Iran's electrons. 8 10 14 16 2022 24. So it is A X three. So its electron geometries tribal on a planner and it has no loan, no loan pairs. So the molecular geometry is the same. So it's molecular geometry and electron geometry is Trigano Planner. Thank you for watching. Bye.

