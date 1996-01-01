Channels
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
Problem
The dichromate ion, Cr2O72-, has neither Cr¬Cr nor O¬O bonds. (b) How many outer-shell electrons does each Cr atom have in your electron-dot structure? What is the likely geometry around the Cr atoms?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
