Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry3. Chemical ReactionsPolyatomic Ions
1:20 minutes
Open Question

Which one of the following combinations of names and formulas of ions is incorrect?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
7
Was this helpful?
1:54m

Watch next

Master Polyatomic Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
15:50
Chemistry Lesson: Polyatomic Ions
GetChemistryHelp
161
1
07:00
How to Memorize and Name Polyatomic Ions
Chem Academy
291
05:26
Naming Compounds with Polyatomic Ions
Melissa Maribel
180
2
01:54
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
776
1
1
03:12
Biggest Mistakes in Chemistry: Polyatomic Ions
Tyler DeWitt
107
06:58
What is a Polyatomic Ion?
Duell Chemistry
251
05:15
What's a polyatomic ion?
Tyler DeWitt
191
07:17
Figuring out the Charge on Ions
Wayne Breslyn
332
01:39
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
520
2
01:26
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
401
1
01:20
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
384
1
01:
Polyatomic Ions Example 1
Jules Bruno
376
3
03:23
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
414
2
01:26
Polyatomic Ions Example 2
Jules Bruno
291
1
01:16
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
343
1
02:31
Polyatomic Ions
Jules Bruno
391
01:08
Polyatomic Ions Example 3
Jules Bruno
238
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.