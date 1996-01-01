Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a certain molecule with an A. B. Four formula is described as having a Trigano by pierre middle electron geometry. And our goal is to identify the molecular geometry of the molecule. So we have a surrounded by four bees. And we know that its electron geometry is Trigano by pyramidal which is A. X. Five, Meaning we have a. In the middle surrounded by five electron groups. But we only have four elements surrounding A. Which means that there must be a lone pair. So it's going to look like this and that means that it is a X. Four E. one, meaning it's surrounded by four elements and one lone pair. This gives it a seesaw molecular geometry. So our answer is D. C. Saw. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts