Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to identify the electron geometry and molecular geometry for carbonate. So first we're gonna draw out our Lewis structure and to do that, we need to know how many valence electrons we have. So we have one carbon which has four valence electrons. We have oxygen and we have three of them times six, which equals 18. For a total of 24 valence electrons. Now we're going to have our carbon in the middle and it's going to be single bonded to two oxygen's. And because we have 24 bands electrons, that means we have to double bond it to our third oxygen. And then we're going to fill in our nets. And if we count it we see that we use 24. There are three groups around the central atom which makes it a X three. So it is Trigon Planner electron geometry and there are no long pairs. So it's going to be the same molecular geometry. So our molecular geometry and our electron geometry is Trigano Planner. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts