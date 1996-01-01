Hey everyone, we're asked what is the lewiS structure and the molecular geometry for sulfur tetra chloride counting the number of valence electrons will have in our structure. We know that sulfur will have six valence electrons. So we'll multiply one times six since we have one of sulfur. This will get a cyst six valence electron. Looking at chlorine, we have four of chlorine and we're going to multiply this by seven since it's in our group seven A. This will get us a 20 valence electrons Adding these two values up. We get a total of 34 valence electrons in our molecule. Now to draw our Lewis structure, we know that sulfur is going to be our central atom since it's less electro negative than chlorine And it will have four chlorine attached to it to fill our chlorine soaked. It's we add three lone pairs onto each chlorine. And since we still need to add one lone pair, we're going to add that lone pair onto our sulfur. Since our sulfur can violate the octet rule to determine our molecular geometry, We know that we have four groups and one lone pair for our vesper theory. This is going to be denoted as a X four X. Being our groups, E, one with e being our lone pair. So this means that we have a molecular geometry of seesaw and this is going to be our final answers. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts