Ionic Salts
When an acid and base undergo a neutralization reaction they form ions, which can create acidic, basic or neutral solutions.
Cations (positive ions) can create either acidic or neutral solutions.
Transition Metal Cations and Acidity
If the transition metal within an ionic compound has a charge of +2 or higher then it creates an acidic solution. If it’s less than +2 then it creates a neutral solution and is classified as a non-significant ion.
Main Group Metal Cations and Acidity
If the main group metal within an ionic compound has a charge of +3 or higher then it creates an acidic solution. If it’s less than +3 then it creates a neutral solution and is classified as a non-significant ion.
Positive Amines and Acidity
Amines are compounds with only nitrogen or hydrogen (i,e. NH3) or with carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen (i,e. CH3NH2). Positive amines within compounds create acidic solutions.
Anions (negative ions) can create either basic or neutral solutions.
Anions and Basicity
To determine if an anion is basic or neutral you must add an H+ to it. If adding an H+ creates a weak acid then your negative ion is basic, but if adding an H+ creates a strong acid then your negative ion is neutral.
Ionic Salts (Simplified) Example 1
Ionic Salts (Simplified) Example 2
Determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution.
a) LiC2H3O2 b) C6H5NH3Br
Determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution.
a) Co(HSO4)2 b) Sr(HSO3)2
Determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution.
a. C3H7NH3F
Determine whether each compound will become more soluble in an acidic solution
Determine the pH of a 0.50 M NH4Cl solution
Determine the pH of a 0.55 M NaCN solution. The Ka of hydrocyanic acid, HCN, is 4.9 x 10-10.
- (b) If a limestone sculp- ture were treated to form a surface layer of calcium sul- fate, would this help to s...
- Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the subs...
- Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following compounds are acidic, basic, or neutral: (c) Na2CO3
- Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (e) Na2SO3.
- Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (c) NaClO
- Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (b) NaBr
- Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) AlCl3
- Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (d) 3CH3NH34NO3
- An unknown salt is either NaF, NaCl, or NaOCl. When 0.050 mol of the salt is dissolved in water to form 0.500...
- An unknown salt is either KBr, NH4Cl, KCN, or K2CO3. If a 0.100 M solution of the salt is neutral, what is th...
- Determine whether each anion is basic or neutral. For those anions that are basic, write an equation that show...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is correct or incorrect. (d) K+ ion is acidic in water becau...
- Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation th...
- Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation th...
- Determine if each compound is more soluble in acidic solution than it is in pure water. Explain. c. AgCl
- Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation th...
- Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation th...
- Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For each cation that is acidic, write an equation that ...
- Determine if each salt will form a solution that is acidic, basic, or pH-neutral. e. C6H5NH3NO2
- Determine if each salt will form a solution that is acidic, basic, or pH-neutral. a. Al(NO3)3
- Arrange the solutions in order of increasing acidity. NaCl, NH4Cl, NaHCO3, NH4ClO2, NaOH
- Which of the following compounds are more soluble in acidic solution than in pure water? Write a balanced net ...
- Which of the following compounds are more soluble in acidic solution than in pure water? Write a balanced net ...
- Write a balanced net ionic equation for the principal reaction in solutions of each of the following salts. I...
- Classify each of the following ions according to whether they react with water to give a neutral, acidic, or ...
- Classify each of the following salt solutions as neutral, acidic, or basic. See Appendix C for values of equi...
- Calculate Ka for the cation and Kb for the anion in an aqueous NH4CN solution. Is the solution acidic, basic,...
- The hydrated cation M1H2O26 3 + has Ka = 10-4, and the acid HA has Ka = 10-5. Identify the principal reactio...