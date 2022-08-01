Synthesize the target molecule

Alright, guys. So this is a very typical multi step synthesis problem that you would face in this chapter. Okay? And there's a lot going on. The first thing that we notice is that first of all, none of the substitutes on the first molecule are on the second. So either have to figure out how to remove them or how to transform them. In the case of the Nitro, do we know any ways to transform Natural Group into an amino group? Hell, yeah, we do. Okay, so we'll come back to that in a second, Okay? Now, we also are adding a chlorine. Do we now have the tools to add chlorine toe? A benzene ring? Yep. That's s okay. So you might be wondering, Why does this take four steps? Well, if you're getting an a lien, if you're you're working with aniline, you're gonna have to protect it, right? So let's start off with the beginning. What do you think the first re agent should be like? For example, can I can my first re agent be an E a s chlorination? Should I do that first? No, Guys, you can't, because if you chlorinate right Now you have a meta director. You're gonna wind up getting a chlorine here. Is that what we want? No. We need to transform it to a Opie director first, meaning that I have to reduce it first. Now, you could use any other reducing agents that I've mentioned in the past, so all of them will be correct. I'm gonna use the status chloride. Okay, I told you is that's my personal favorite. So I've got my 10 to chloride. I'm sorry, s N c l two and water. Okay. What that's gonna give me is my annalee, and so I'm just gonna draw it on the side. Okay, so now I've got my Angeline in place. Can I just do a coronation? No, I can't. Before this topic, you would have, and you would have thought you're doing great. But now, because of this topic, we know that you need to asili or protect the amino group before we can keep reacting with it. So we're gonna do is we're gonna add See, I'm sorry. Yes, it's sure. Ch three c o c l over period ing. Okay. And what that's going to give us is now molecule looks like this where my nitrogen has in a Seattle group on it. Okay. Why? No. Awesome. So now that we've got that now I can do my reaction. Now, I can actually do my s reaction. And what's that gonna be? My actual s reaction is all too over f e c l three. So let's go ahead and add that here. Seal too. F e c l three. That's gonna go ahead and give me a I'm just gonna draw it over here, because that's right where my head is. I move that that's going to give me a benzene ring that now looks like this. I've still got my assimilated or my protected nitrogen. But now I've got a chlorine in the pair of position. Why did it add Pera guys? Because that a Seattle group is hysterically bulky. It's definitely gonna favor of the pair. Mostly. Okay. And now, when I want to finally get to my end product, all I have to do is use in a way, which or any type of base to do my hydraulics, iss and regenerate the original aniline. Alright, guys. So this is a very typical type of multi step synthesis that you could be responsible on your foot on your exam or on your online homework, or even just in your textbook homework. Okay, And now that we understand this idea of protecting and leans, it's something that you can't forget. Okay, awesome, guys, let's move on to the next topic.

