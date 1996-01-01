Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (g) HgS

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify if cobalt sulfide is ionic or molecular. So in ionic there is a transfer of electrons Between one negative and one positive and it is between a medal and a nonmetal molecular. There is the sharing of electrons in cobalt sulfide. We have a metal and a nonmetal, making this compound eye on it, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
