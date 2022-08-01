Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Chemical Bonds

by Jules Bruno
metallic bonding represents another type of chemical bonding, but the name is a little bit deceiving. It's not really metals bonding together what it is. It's the attractive force between free floating valence electrons and positively charged ions on metal surface. Now, metallic bonding is important because it's responsible for the unique physical properties of metals such as their malleability or their conductivity. If we take a look at this image of metallic bonding, we have our positive ions on the surface of the metal and moving freely around. Are these negative electrons and green. Now these electrons are not confined to each other. Metal or, uh, possibly charged ions. They can actually move to the other ones. They're moving around freely, so metallic bonding is a little bit different from the chemical bonding we're accustomed to seen.
