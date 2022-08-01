Chemical Bonds

Now, Ionic bonding represents a type of chemical bonding here. The attractive forces between the opposing charges off a cat ion, which is positive and an anti on, which is negative. We're gonna say here, recall that medals tend to lose their valence Electrons and non metals tend to gain electrons. We're going to say here that Ionic bonding itself the Ionic Bond formation helps to lower the potential energies off the cat ion and the anti on. This lowering of energy basically entails them releasing their excess energy. This releasing of energy can be thought of as an exa thermic reaction. So when we talk about thermo chemistry and we're talking about the releasing of energy, we use the term exo thermic. So if we take a look here, we have sodium and we have chlorine. Sodium is a metal sodium will want to give away its electron so that it becomes plus one and becomes more like a noble gas. So it gave up its electron, so now it's plus one. Chlorine has its seven original electrons, and it just gained that electron from sodium. So now it has one additional electron, and that gives it a minus one charge if they're opposing charges, remember, opposites attract their opposing charges is what makes them attracted to one another. So because of this, they will combine together to give me sodium chloride as my ionic solid. So just remember, when it comes to I Ionic Bond, we first have to have the transferring off the electrons from the metal to the non metal to create opposing charges. Those opposite charges caused the ions to combine together to form i Ionic compound at the end.

Hide transcripts