Chemical Bonds

Covalin bonding represents a type of chemical bonding. Here we have molecular bonds involving the sharing of valence electrons between non metals. Now, if we take a look here, we have two chlorine atoms into oxygen atoms. Chlorine is in Group seven. A. It just needs one more electron to become just like are gone, the noble gas next to it. So how can it gain that one electron? What it does is it teams up with another chlorine or another element, and it's going to share one of the electrons from its neighbor. So here, the two Corinne's, they're both going to share an electron with each other. So here are our chlorine, and they're sharing one electron with each other. Neither one has sole possession of both electrons. They're sharing the electrons together, so in essence, they both have reached the same number off electrons as are gone. They're fulfill their fulfilling, filling out their outer shell and being like a noble gas, oxygen, oxygen and groups six A. So it needs to more electrons to become just like neon. What does it do? It decides to share its two electrons with another oxygen. So here our our oxygen's and they're sharing their electrons with one another. And in that way, they've achieved in ah filled outer shell just like neon, the noble gas closest to them. And notice here that these elements are forming single bond between each other with the Koreans and a double bond between the oxygen's. As we delve deeper and deeper into different types of chemical compounds, will learn about the bonding preferences found between different elements. But remember, it's always trying to form the total number of electrons to help fill out their outer shell and become just like a noble gas, at least when we're talking about co violent bonding. So just remember, Covalin bonding involves non metals sharing electrons with one another.

Hide transcripts