Ka and Kb
Associated with any weak acid or weak base is a Ka or Kb value respectively.
Understanding Ka and Kb Expressions
Weak acids possess a Ka value less than 1, while weak bases possess a Kb value less than 1. The equilibrium expressions of Ka and Kb are the same as other equilibrium constants we’ve seen.
Understanding Ka and Kb
The greater the Ka value then the stronger the acid, while the greater the Kb the stronger the base. Ka and Kb are connected by the following equation:
If the Kb of NH3 is 1.76 x 10-5, determine the acid dissociation constant of its conjugate acid.
Ka and Kb Example 1
What is the equilibrium constant for the following reaction and determine if reactants or products are favored
Which of the following solutions will have the lowest pH
Which Bronsted-Lowry base has the greatest concentration of hydroxide ions?
Which Bronsted-Lowry acid has the weakest conjugate base?
